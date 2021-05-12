New mobile app to enable foreigners in Thailand to register for COVID-19 vaccines

Foreigners living in Thailand will soon able to register for COVID-19 vaccinations.

From June, foreigners will be able to register via a mobile app or at a local government hospital, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Thanee Saengrat has announced.

The app, which hasn’t yet been released, will help facilitate the registration process for foreigners, Mr Thanee said.

The news follows similar comments made by Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on May 6, amid assurances from the Thai government that members of the expat community will be included in the country’s vaccination program.

The news comes following reports that some foreigners had been able to register to receive the vaccination using the Mor Prom mobile app – the platform launch for Thai nationals to register for the vaccine.

However, the CCSA has confirmed the Mor Prom app was only intended for use by Thai nationals and a separate app will be launched specifically for foreigners.

Meanwhile, the CCSA has also confirmed that foreigners are likely to be included in phase two of the vaccine rollout in Thailand.

Phase two is scheduled to begin in June and continue until the end of the year.

During phase two, foreigners in Thailand will be vaccinated based on their risk group, the CCSA said.

Vaccinations in Thailand are currently being prioritised for the frontline health workers, the elderly, those with chronic health conditions and those in high risk areas.

The CCSA also said the government is working on ways in which the private sector can procure vaccinations.

In the event private hospitals are given the green light to start administering vaccines, this would also take place during phase two, the CCSA said.

comments