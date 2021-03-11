New passport fees take effect

The Royal Gazette website on Wednesday published an announcement by the Foreign affairs Ministry regarding the new fee rate for making a passport.

The announcement signed by the Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai on February 23, stipulates the new fee rate will be effective from March 11.

Here are the new rates:

  • 500 Baht for making a 3-year passport
  • 1000 Baht for a 5-year passport
  • 1,500 Baht for a 10-year passport
  • 1,000 Baht for issuing an official passport
  • In case a passport is needed urgently (the following day), applicants must pay an additional 2,000 Baht.
  • 200 Baht for issuing an emergency passport
  • 100 Baht for passport endorsement
  • 100 Baht for a copy of passport holding history

The Foreign Affairs Ministry will exercise its discretion on whether to waive the fee for urgent or emergency passports due to humanitarian or government-related reasons.

Source: The Nation

 

 

 

 

