New passport fees take effect

The Royal Gazette website on Wednesday published an announcement by the Foreign affairs Ministry regarding the new fee rate for making a passport.
The announcement signed by the Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai on February 23, stipulates the new fee rate will be effective from March 11.
Here are the new rates:
- 500 Baht for making a 3-year passport
- 1000 Baht for a 5-year passport
- 1,500 Baht for a 10-year passport
- 1,000 Baht for issuing an official passport
- In case a passport is needed urgently (the following day), applicants must pay an additional 2,000 Baht.
- 200 Baht for issuing an emergency passport
- 100 Baht for passport endorsement
- 100 Baht for a copy of passport holding history
The Foreign Affairs Ministry will exercise its discretion on whether to waive the fee for urgent or emergency passports due to humanitarian or government-related reasons.
Source: The Nation