New School Term Reopening May Be Delayed to June 1

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has announced that the reopening of the new school term may be pushed back again to June 1 if widespread Covid-19 infections remain unchecked.

Obec secretary-general Amporn Pinasa said the ministry was keeping a close watch on the pandemic and assessing the situation, adding that Obec was reviewing the possibility of the new term being delayed to June 1 from the tentative reopening date of May 17.

He said after a meeting with Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong that Obec might have to push the timeline back once again because some provinces have gone into partial lockdown which makes parents and students unable to travel to other provinces for entrance exams.

The secretary-general said the meeting has agreed to monitor the Covid-19 situation over the next couple of days to see if infections can be brought under control.

