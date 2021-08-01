New vaccine registration website for foreigners in Thailand opens Aug 1

A new vaccine registration website for foreigners in Thailand will open on August 1, it has been announced.

According to a post on the Thai government’s official Facebook page, the new registration website, which is available at: https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ will live go live on Sunday morning.

“A new platform for COVID-19 vaccine registration for foreign residents of all age groups in all provinces in Thailand will be available on 1 August 2021 at 11.00 a.m”

“Foreign nationals aged 60 – 74 who have already registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website will have their records moved to this new vaccination site soon”, the post reads.

No information on who will able to register for the vaccines, or if certain groups will be prioritised, was available at the time of posting.

The schedule of when vaccines will be administered and which vaccine doses will be used was also not known.

The news comes as the Prime Minister on Friday confirmed that some of the Pfizer vaccines recently donated by the United States will be given to foreigners in Thailand.

This post was republished with permission of ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

