Next Registration of Vaccination Will Start from May 1

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has announced that registration for the next phase of vaccination will start from May 1.

A new version of MorPrompt (Doctor ready) reservation on Line application will launch from April 28 with 12 functions, including registration, vaccination date record, symptom follow-up, and reminder for second vaccine dose, for people willing to be vaccinated.

Registrants must be senior citizens aged 60 years and above and patients with seven chronic diseases: severe chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, stroke, chronic kidney disease, cancer of all types, diabetes and obesity. They will be given the AstraZeneca jab in June and July.

Phase 3 of inoculation will start in August for the general population aged 18-59 years with Sinovac, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

comments