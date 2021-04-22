No domestic flights from 11pm to 4am to prevent COVID-19 spread

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is calling for the suspension of all domestic flights between 10pm and 4am in order to tackle the new wave of Covid-19.

CAAT Director-General Suttipong Kongpool said the CAAT wants airports and airlines to bring all domestic flights in line with the government directive after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) urged all people in high-risk “red zones” to stay at home from 11pm to 4am to curb the number of new infections.

In case of cancellation or combining of flights, air transport operators or airlines must inform and take care of passengers in accordance with the Transport Ministry’s announcement on protection of passenger rights. Air transport operators or airlines must also consider arranging passenger seats in the aircraft based on social distancing.

In addition, airport and air transport operators have to inform passengers who were at risk of infection to suspend their travel as they may face punishment under the Communicable Disease Act.

