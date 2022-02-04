No legal requirement for people in Thailand to wear face masks: MOPH

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has admitted there are no laws in Thailand that can force people to wear face masks.

However, Mr Anutin asked for cooperation from everyone in Thailand – both Thais and foreigners – to cooperate and wear masks in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Anutin was speaking after Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) made a post on its Facebook page stating that people could be fined for not wearing masks.

The post has since been removed.

Mr Anutin did say there was some concern among officials about tourists who were not wearing masks and that the issue would be raised with the CCSA.

Mr Anutin said he understood the practice of wearing masks may not be prevalent in other countries but encouraged people to comply with Thailand’s public health regulations while they are in the country.

Mr Anutin said that wearing a face mask is still one of the best forms of protection against COVID-19.

comments