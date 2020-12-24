No national lockdown, health authorities monitoring 25 ‘at-risk’ provinces

The Thai government has declared a ‘No National Lockdown’ during the Cabinet’s meeting with relevant health agencies. Provinces will be classified on a colour-scale basis depending on the risk level of Covid-19.

The majority of cases are in Samut Sakhon around a seafood market in Mahachai also known as a major fishing hub in Thailand.

Health officials said 90% of the cases are asymptomatic although more than 1,000 cases have been reported in Samut Sakhon, largely affecting a migrant community in the area.

The colour-scale for each provinces are currently categorised as follows:

Red (high risk): Samut Sakhon

Orange (medium risk): Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom

Yellow (low risk): Prachuap Khiri Khan, Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan and Ang Thong

comments