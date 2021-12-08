No second Omicron case in Thailand – yet

Health officials are investigating whether a waiter who had been in contact with an American businessman who tested positive for the Omicron variant has also contracted the new variant.

On Tuesday, Mr. Satit Pitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health, said that out of the 17 people who had been in contact with the American tourist, one person – a waiter – had positive for COVID-19.

However, it is not known if the waiter has contracted the Omicron variant.

“The results are currently being checked to see if it is an omicron variant or not,” Mr. Satit said.

Health officials are trying to ascertain whether the waiter contracted the virus from the American businessman or during a recent trip to Ubon Ratchathani.

The full results of the test on the waiter are expected on Saturday.

The news comes as the Prime Minister recently called for calm following the discovery of the first case of the Omicron variant in Thailand.

The PM said the situation remains under control.

The Omicron variant was discovered on an American businessman who arrived in Thailand on November 30 from Spain via Dubai.

The patient has not displayed any symptoms, health officials have said.

comments