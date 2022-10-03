October sees alcohol ban, public holidays and Immigration office closures in Thailand

A significant day in the Buddhist calendar, as well as a number of major public holidays, will see an alcohol ban and the closure of government offices throughout Thailand in October.

Monday October 10 marks the end of Buddhist Lent and with that will bring a 24 hour ban on the sale of alcohol across Thailand, including in Hua Hin.

The 24 hour ban will come into effect at 00:01 Monday Oct 10 and end at 23:59 (Oct 10).

Because Oct 10 marks a major day in the Buddhist calendar, the sale of alcohol is prohibited at all bars, restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and supermarkets.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

Anyone found to be breaking the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages faces a fine or up to 10,000 baht and/or up to six months in jail.

The only exception is at duty free shops located at airports.

There are a number of other public holidays taking place in October in Thailand.

These include:

Thursday Oct 13: H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day

Friday Oct 14: Additional holiday

Monday Oct 24: Substitution day for Chulalongkorn Day, which falls on Oct 23

On Oct 13th, 14th and 24th, while no alcohol ban is in place, all government offices will also be closed, including the Immigration offices located in Thap Thai and at BluPort.

Offices for other government departments such as the Department of Land Transport, the Land Department and the Labour Department will also be closed.

The branches of all major banks will also be closed. However, branches located in shopping malls are likely to remain open.

Police stations, including Tourist Police stations will also remain open.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

comments