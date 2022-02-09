Officials warn people not to spray hand sanitiser on the body after woman suffers serious burns

Although alcohol-based hand sanitisers can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, they should not be sprayed on the body, Thailand’s Department of Health has warned.

The warning comes following an incident involving a woman who suffered burns to more than 50 percent of her body after she sprayed herself with disinfectant before lighting a mosquito coil.

The woman who is being treated in Thammasat Chalermprakiat Hospital in Pathum Thani suffered serious injuries to her neck and chest, which may require skin grafts, a surgeon treating the woman revealed.

The woman is expected to stay in hospital for at least another month.

Department of Health’s Deputy Director-General, Dr. Ekachai Pian Sriwatara said that sanitisers should only be applied to the hands and should be sprayed on the face, body or area where the skin is sensitive.

When someone has sprayed sanitiser on their hands they stay away from combustible items which cause the vapours from the sanitiser to ignite.

comments