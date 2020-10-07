‘One step closer…’ new military chief vows no more coups

New military commander-in-chief General Chalermpol Srisawat says there will be no more coup d’états for Thailand. He added that the army will no longer get involved in politics and says the military’s primary role is to protect the country and its institutions.

His statement has been made on the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre, a significant ‘turning point’ in Thai politics in 1976.

There has been a dozen of military coups since 1932, marking the end of 800 years of total monarchial power, and the last one being in May 2014 which was led by then army general Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Asked about the upcoming rally at the Democracy Monument, Srisawat says people have a right to express their opinions, as long as the comments don’t affect national security. He also says the National Police should provide tough but peaceful security measures during the October 14 pro-democracy rally.

“Like the public, we believe a democratic government with the King as head of state is not the worst kind of regime. So, we have to think about how to encourage people to use their rights to improve their quality of life.”

Sources: Nation Thailand | The Thaiger

