Good news! Thai Immigration’s online 90 day reporting service is working again

Good news for expats in Thailand.

After being offline for much of this year, Thai Immigration’s online 90 day reporting service is now back up and running.

According to a post on the Immigration Bureau’s Facebook Page, the 90 day online reporting and TM30 reporting services “have now resumed normal operations”.

The online service allows long term expats to submit their 90 day report via the Immigration website rather than having to submit the report in person at their local immigration office.

During the pandemic, Immigration has actually recommended that certain groups submit their 90 day online in order to reduce queuing in offices.

The online service also allows a householder, owner or possessor of a dwelling, place or hotel manager to submit a so-called TM30 report, or a notification of residence under Section 38 of Immigration Act. This is the requirement that a property owner needs to report to immigration if they have a foreigner residing at their property.

To submit a 90 day report online, go to: https://extranet.immigration.go.th/fn90online/online/tm47/TM47Action.do

Expats can also submit a 90 day report by post or via Immigration’s mobile app.

The requirements to submit a 90 day report by post are as follows:

Photocopy of passport pages with following pages front page showing name / surname / Passport No., etc. current visa last entry stamp of immigration last extension of visa

Copy of arrival/departure card TM. 6 (front and back)

Previous notifications of staying over 90 days (if any)

Completely filled in and signed notification form TM. 47

Envelope with 5 Baht stamp affixed and return address of foreigner for the officer in charge to send back the lower part of form TM. 47 after having received the notification.

This part must be kept for reference and for future notifications of staying over 90 days.

90 day reports by mail need to be sent by registered mail

Mailed report must be received within 15 to 7 days before the report date.

Alternatively, the service is available via mobile app on both Android and iOS.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/imm-eservice/id1464624948

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=th.go.immigration.immeService&hl=en_us

