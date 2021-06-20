Over 17,000 organizations in Thailand register for China’s Sinopharm vaccine

(Xinhua) — China’s Sinopharm vaccine has been pre-ordered by over 17,000 organizations for their employees in Thailand, Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) said on Saturday.

The CRA announced on Saturday that 17,070 organizations and companies nationwide have registered to obtain the Sinopharm vaccine to inoculate more than 4.87 million employees.

The registration period for the Sinopharm vaccine went from June 14 to June 18.

RELATED: Hua Hin Municipality given green light to purchase Sinopharm vaccines

Thailand has so far administered 7.48 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine nationwide since February 28, according to the data released by the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

On Friday alone, 263,415 doses were given, including 181,588 first shots and 81,827 second shots, the CCSA said.

On Saturday, a total of 3,667 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths were recorded in Thailand, taking the tally to 214,449 infections and 1,609 deaths, official data showed.

comments