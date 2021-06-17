Over 60 pct of Thailand’s Phuket residents given COVID-19 vaccine as island ready to reopen

BANGKOK, June 17 (Xinhua) — About 63 percent of residents in southern Thailand’s Phuket island have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine as the island is scheduled to reopen on July 1, said a senior government official on Thursday.

Disease Control Department Director General Opas Kankawinphong confirmed in a press briefing that 346,855 residents of Phuket have been so far given the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 63.3 percent of the island province’s population.

The southern island province has planned to have a total of 383,308 people, accounting for 70 percent of its population, injected with a vaccine against the coronavirus with the first shot to be given within this month and the second shot within August, the department chief said.

According to anti-pandemic measures set by the Center for the government-run COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), foreign travelers, who may have been fully vaccinated for no less than 14 days and tested negative for no more than 72 hours in their home country, may visit the island from July 1 onwards.

Those vaccinated visitors may leave Phuket for other destinations in Thailand after they have spent a period of 14 consecutive days on the tourist island.

comments