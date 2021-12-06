Over 68% of cyber complaints involve online shopping

Over 48,500 cyber complaints have been filed with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society over the past 11 months.

According to Deputy Minister Newin Chorchaithip, some 33,000 of these complaints involved issues related to online shopping problems faced by consumers, up 50% from the same period in 2020.

The minister said the remaining complaints, from January to November, included over 10,000 related to illegal websites, nearly 2,800 inquiries about online activities, more than 1,500 reports on cyber threats and over 380 seeking clarifications on information technology law.

He added that the ministry has resolved more than 80% of the online shopping complaints, of which over 4,700 were lodged in November alone and involved online shopping scams and low-quality products that did not match their online descriptions.

Most of these were fashion, household and food items, along with electronics and auto accessories.

Police meanwhile said they arrested five men in a raid on an illegal online gambling operation in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district over the weekend.

According to Pol Lt Col Chaikrit Pho-a, Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Patrol and Special Operation Division, there had been reports of an online gambling website run from the Premio Fresco condominium complex on Ram Intra Road.

One of the five arrested men said they had been hired to operate the gambling system and provide cash deposit and withdrawal services for around 2,000 customers. He also said the operation saw 20 million baht in monthly cash flow, generating some 2 million baht in monthly profit.

