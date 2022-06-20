Overwhelming majority of Thais to continue wearing face masks, survey suggests

The overwhelming majority of Thais will continue to wear face masks even after the mandate is scrapped from July 1, a survey has suggested.

According to a recent survey carried out by the Department of Health, 93.3 percent of Thais who took part said they would continue to wear face masks in public places.

Only some 6.7 percent of respondents said they would stop wearing face masks.

The news comes after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday (June 17) announced that wearing a face mask in public will no longer be mandatory from July 1.

According to the CCSA spokesperson, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, that people would no longer be required to wear a face mask when outdoors or in uncrowded spaces.

However, face masks were still required to be worn indoors or in locations with poor ventilation.

In addition, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health said that due to the improving COVID-19 situation in Thailand, people would be able to remove their masks when outdoors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha cited that people’s willingness to wear face masks was a major contributing factor in Thailand’s success in dealing with the virus.

The PM suggested that people should still wear masks if they wish to, especially the elderly, those with chronic diseases or those who are unvaccinated.

