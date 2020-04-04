Partial curfew may be extended to longer hours

The ongoing partial curfew which started last night from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am is likely to be extended to 12 or even 24 hours says Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

A spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha extremely worries about the increase in daily new infections. Although the present 6-hour curfew could help reduce the spread of coronavirus, a proposal of longer curfew hours is now on the table in order to bring new infections to a halt.

Deputy Wissanu said longer curfews “may happen soon” after the public become familiar with the current clampdown. Although he did not specify when this will be implemented but the decision will base on the daily situational statistics.

If many people still defy the order, or even if the measure proves to be significantly effective, the extension of curfew hours is more likely to take place, he added.

Deputy Wissanu also warned that “very severe” punishments will be applied to those who violate the current curfew law under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree.

However, curfew is exempted to those who necessarily need to travel during the night, such as medical personnel, emergency patients and those transporting essential goods to other places.

“The virus never rest. It keeps on spreading for 24 hours,” Wissanu said. “Many will not welcome the new order until the public realise its necessity, and start to become more responsible for the nation.”

By Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today

Source: Bangkok Post

comments