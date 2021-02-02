Pay its debt or BTS Green Line will shut down

The Bangkok Mass Transit System is giving city officials their final demand to pay off its 30 billion baht debt or the Skytrain’s Green Line will shut down. They are giving the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration 60 days to get its finances in order.

The organisation owes more than 9.6 billion baht in fees related to operating the Green Line. Adding the debt since 2018, and more than 20 billion baht for the purchase of a train operating system.

In an effort to pay off its debts, BMA announced last month that it would raise the maximum fare on the BTS Skytrain’s Green Line from 65 baht to 158 baht.

After negative reactions from the public, city officials then decreased the fare to 104 baht to ease the strain on commuters during Covid-19 pandemic.

The new fare is set to roll out on February 16. Many disagree with the price hike and the Rail Transport Department called on city officials to suspend the maximum fare ceiling.

