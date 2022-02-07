PayPal users in Thailand will not be able to use service at March 7

There is some bad news for anyone who uses a PayPal account in Thailand.

The online payment platform has announced that its service will not be available in Thailand after March 7, 2022.

This means that people with a PayPal account in Thailand will no longer be able to use their wallet for online purchases nor will they be able to make or receive payments until further notice.

New account registrations will also not be available until further notice.

However, users can still withdraw their balance and use the service to make payments via a debit or credit card to merchants who offer the Guest Checkout service.

The news comes after PayPal announced in November 2021 that it would relaunch its service in Thailand.

The relaunch was due to take place in order for the payment platform to comply with new laws in Thailand after the government overhauled regulation of the country’s fintech sector.

However, further delays mean that almost all services will not be available to users after March 7.

“For many months, we have been working diligently on the relaunch of PayPal in Thailand. As a locally-licensed payments provider, we have been gradually updating our products and processes to ensure we comply with all applicable Thai laws, the company said in a statement on its website.

“We had hoped to start welcoming more Thai customers in the next phase of our relaunch this March.

“Regrettably, we need more time to reach this next phase and to extend our services further in Thailand.”

More information is available in English via a Q&A the PayPal website

