People in Thailand reminded of fines for failing to wear a face mask

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has posted a reminder regarding the fines in place for people who fail to wear a face mask in public.
The post warns that first offenders will be fined up to 1,000 baht for not wearing a mask.
A person who is caught not wearing a mask for a second time will be fined between 1,000 baht and 10,000 baht.
For a third offence, fines of up to 20,000 baht may be issued.
Thailand first imposed mandatory mask wearing in April 2021 for people in provinces with the highest COVID-19 case loads.
The rule was then rolled out to all areas of Thailand in June, where it remains in place.
Fines are issued in accordance with Thailand’s Communicable Disease Act.