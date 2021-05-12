People in Thailand to get COVID-19 vaccines without appointments from June

People in Thailand will able to get COVID-19 vaccines without the need to make an appointment, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday (May 12).

The move comes following approval from the National Vaccine Committee of walk-in COVID-19 facilities in all provinces in Thailand.

The walk in facilities will be managed by each provincial authority and will form part of Thailand’s mass vaccination program, Mr Anutin said.

From June, people who registered using the Mor Prom mobile app, those who are receiving the vaccine as part of a group, such as those working in the private sector or tourism industry or those who had been unable to register for the jab online will start to receive the vaccine, in addition to those who use the walk in centres.

Health officials say 50 percent of vaccinations will be booked through hospitals, 30 percent using the Mor Prom app and 20 percent at walk in centres.

Locally, walk in facilities are expected to be set up in every district throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan, including at every district office.

A number of other locations have also been put forward as venues for walk in centres, including the Thanarat Camp Infantry Center in Pranburi, Prachuap Wittayalai School Auditorium and Provincial Stadium’s gymnasium.

In Hua Hin, the management of Market Village, Bluport, and Centara Grand Hua Hin Hotel have also given their consent for those venues to be used as walk in centres.

The confirmed locations of the walk in centres in Hua Hin and the surrounding area will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the head of Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC), Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, said the DDC is in talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that vaccines are made available to foreigners.

Previously, Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that foreigners would be able to register for the vaccine via a mobile app or at a local hospital from June.

