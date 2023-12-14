Phat Kaphrao ranked third best dish in the world by Taste Atlas

The popular Thai dish Phat Kaphrao has been declared the third best dish in the world by Taste Atlas, a renowned online food website.

The accolade highlights the dish’s unique blend of flavors and ingredients that have captivated food enthusiasts worldwide.

Phat Kaphrao is known for its flavorful combination of minced meat or seafood with holy basil, shallots, garlic, and chili peppers, has earned this prestigious ranking from Taste Atlas.

This traditional Thai stir-fry is a testament to Thai cuisine, which itself was ranked 17th globally in a recent survey by Taste Atlas. Thai cuisine’s position on the list places it just ahead of South Korean cuisine, and follows top-ranked cuisines from Italy, Japan, and Greece.

In the ranking, Phat Kaphrao was surpassed only by Brazil’s Picanha and Malaysia’s Roti Canai. Notably, other Thai dishes have also received recognition, with Khao Soi, a northern Thai curry noodle dish, ranking sixth, and Panaeng curry, a type of red curry, securing the tenth spot.

Taste Atlas had previously awarded Phat Kaphrao the title of the world’s best stir-fry dish in September.

The website describes Phat Kaphrao as a quintessential Thai stir-fry that skillfully blends minced meat or seafood with holy basil, complemented by ingredients like shallots, garlic, and chili peppers. The dish is seasoned with soy sauce, sugar, and fish sauce, and is typically served with rice, a fried egg, and additional fish sauce on the side. Interestingly, Phat Kaphrao is also the fourth most commonly ordered dish by foreigners in Thailand, a testament to its widespread appeal.

Taste Atlas is an online platform dedicated to documenting and promoting local and traditional foods from around the world.

The website provides insights into various cuisines, offering a comprehensive guide for food enthusiasts seeking authentic culinary experiences. Through its extensive database and expert reviews, Taste Atlas has become a respected authority in the culinary world, making its rankings highly esteemed in the food industry.

This recognition of Phat Kaphrao and Thai cuisine more broadly underscores the global appeal for Thai food.

Earlier this year we teamed up with Feast Thailand to find out about some of the different Pad Krapow varieties in Hua Hin.

