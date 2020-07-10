Philippine Embassy announces 2 more holidays for this month

The Philippine Embassy in Bangkok will be closed on the 27th and the 28th respectively in observance of two Thai holidays in July.

The consular office will close on Monday, July 27 as a substitute holiday for the three-day ‘Songkran’ festival, which was cancelled in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the embassy will also be closed on July 28, to observe the birthday of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

However, for emergency cases, an officer-on-duty can be contacted at 089 926 5954.

The announcement was made on July 6, 2020.

Original writer / source: Lorenzo Caballes, Jr. | thepinoylegacy.com

