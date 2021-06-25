Phuket Authorities Set Rules for Foreign Tourists from Europe and the USA

BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket authorities have elaborated on the rules for fully vaccinated people arriving from overseas, when the province reopens to foreign tourists from Europe and the USA on 1 July.

Provincial governor Narong Woonsiew said on Wednesday that visitors will come from low and medium-risk countries in Europe and from the USA. They will arrive on Thai Airways International flights from London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris and Zurich.

Before arrival, visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test, arrange COVID-19 insurance coverage of at least 100,000 USD and have a reservation at a hotel with a Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certificate. On arrival, visitors will be tested again for COVID-19 at Phuket airport. They will then have to wait in their hotel room for the result. If negative, they can go out.

Mr Narong said visitors will be required to stay on Phuket for at least 14 days, before travelling to other provinces. For the first seven days, they cannot change their hotel. During the second week they can change hotels twice.

According to the Phuket governor, the same rules will apply to Thai returnees. Disease screening for people who arrive by land or sea will be the same as for those arriving by air.

comments