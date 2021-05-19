Phuket to reopen to international visitors on July 1

PHUKET (NNT) – The government has confirmed its plan to reopen Thailand to foreign tourists, starting with Phuket province as a pilot destination on July 1st, using the Phuket Sandbox model. To help restore the confidence of tourists, COVID-19 vaccines are now being given to the people of Phuket.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, has urged the Phuket administration to achieve the vaccination target next month. The provincial administration and the private sector have developed plans to prepare for the reopening in all respects, while creating more awareness and understanding with the local people. Thus, the reopening will be safe and help drive the economy forward.

However, the island province is not open to tourists from countries where COVID-19 is widespread, or tourists without a vaccination certificate. However, once the Phuket Sandbox model is operational, more tourist arrivals are expected.

Concerning measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in Phuket, visitors who travel by air must provide documents to prove that they have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses. They are required to undergo rapid antigen tests, or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT- PCR) tests, at their place of origin, and to register on www.gophuget.com and the MorChana application.

The same regulations apply to visitors who arrive by land transport. People who do not have a certificate of vaccination and have not taken a swab test will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. If they plan to spend only three days in Phuket, they are required to stay in home quarantine for the three days. The measures take effect today.

