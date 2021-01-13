PM announced the distribution of cash to help during Covid outbreak

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the 3,500 Baht distribution to help people financially affected during this second major outbreak of Covid-19.

Including informal workers, freelancers, and unemployed. The government will also help to decrease the cost of living expenses of all households nationwide including electricity and water bills in February and March.

The 3,500 Baht distribution is part of the government’s impressive relief measures called “Rao Chana” project or “We Win” in Thai language.

The money is planned to be distributed to the registered applicants by the end of January and early February.

The exact date is not released yet but perhaps next week.

The electricity bill discounts will be applied to every household across the country for 2 months, February and March, the first 90 units spent free of charge.

The water bills for all households and small shops will also be reduced by 10% of the total charges for a period of 2 months.

Source: thethaiger |thepattayanews

