PM positive Thai economy will grow despite new COVID-19 wave

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister is optimistic that the Thai economy will continue to grow this year, despite being hit by a new wave of COVID-19, currently being controlled.

The Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri has asked members of the public to cooperate with the recently introduced measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in this new wave.

The government yesterday adjusted epidemic control measures and updated the control status of each province according to the number of cases, in the hope of bringing down the number of new cases quickly.

Mr Anucha disclosed the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident the Thai economy this year will keep growing, thanks to the vaccination program.

Thailand has ordered at least 63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, plus 10 million more to be ordered for use at public hospitals and as alternative options to state-provided vaccines provided at private hospitals. The country is now planning to vaccinate at least 35 million people in the course of this year.

The government has reserved some 380 billion baht for economic recovery, with 240 billion from emergency loans. The government still has 98.5 billion baht available for essential advance payments, and 36.8 billion baht for pandemic mitigation.

The government spokesman said the government will continue to introduce economic stimuli which correspond to the present situation, and efficient procurement which must yield the highest benefits to the people.

