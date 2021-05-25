PM Prayut receives second dose of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, received the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today (May 24).

The Prime Minister also insists that every Thai citizen will be inoculated, and the vaccination plan will be adjusted according to the outbreak situation.

Before receiving the vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Gen. Prayut underwent screening and a pre-vaccination assessment before Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, inoculated him. The Prime Minister waited 30 minutes after vaccination for observation. While waiting, he received a vaccine passport, which allows people to travel internationally. He received his first shot on March 16 this year.

Media members were not allowed to attend the Prime Minister’s vaccination due to the venue’s size. Many patients are also being treated in the institute.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that COVID-19 vaccines acquired by Thailand are effective, safe and suitable in the current situation. Although side effects may develop, they are nonfatal. He urged the public to follow the advice of medical personnel before and after inoculation for their own safety.

Gen. Prayut insisted that the government will do its best to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all people. The government and the private sector are working together to prepare vaccination sites. There are three main factors affecting adjustments to the vaccination plan. They are the quantity of acquired COVID-19 vaccine available, and the capacity of personnel and the outbreak situation, while taking high-risk areas and risk groups into consideration. The government will be able to manage the situation and everyone will be inoculated to cover all proportions of the population, with many people having registered with the Mohprompt system.

Concerning variants of the COVID-19 first found in South Africa and in India, now appearing in the Kingdom, the Prime Minister said the government is monitoring and managing the situation closely.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Medical Sciences have confirmed that the available vaccines are effective against them, but it also depends on each person’s behavior. He asked the people not to be alarmed but not to underestimate the situation. They can rest assured that the government will not conceal any information.

