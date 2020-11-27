PM set to ink vaccine deal today

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is set to sign today an agreement with the British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the secure of their Covid-19 vaccine.

This means Thailand can access the vaccine once it goes into production as well as the transfer of vaccine technology that will enable it to be manufactured locally.

Earlier this week, the research team announced a 70-90% efficacy of the vaccine, depending on the dosage being administered. This inconsistency begs the question of whether the vaccine is more effective when first given half-a-dose, followed by a full dose, rather than 2 full doses administered in one time.

The team says it will probably carry out another global test to determine why the vaccine is more effective when first given in a lower dose.

The PM says the vaccine is likely to be approved and go into production by mid 2021, adding that the quicker it’s available, the faster the tourism and economy will recover.

According to Thai PBS World, the PM says many other countries have also signed similar deals with other pharmaceutical companies, in order to secure effective vaccines for their people.

Sources: Thai PBS World | The Thaiger

