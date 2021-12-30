PM urges public to keep masks on throughout holiday season

With New Year celebrations just around the corner amidst the increase of Omicron cases, the Prime Minister has reminded event organizers to strictly comply with the Covid Free Settings, while urging the general public to always have a mask on.

In his Facebook post, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha asked everyone to always wear a mask when meeting other people, and avoid visiting crowded places, especially poorly ventilated settings.

He urged unvaccinated people to get their jabs at the earliest opportunity.

He then asked people traveling or celebrating the New Year to closely monitor themselves for symptoms after returning home, and perform a self-test should they experience any symptoms. He recommended people work from home after the long break before returning to the office.

He reminded businesses to strictly comply with the Covid Free Settings, as well as other measures, warning that failure to comply will result in immediate closure.

