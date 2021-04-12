PM urges public to travel safely this Songkran

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has reminded people traveling during Songkran to travel safety, by obeying traffic rules and being considerate to other motorists, and to strictly comply with the preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, today mentioned the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had sent his well wihes to people traveling this Songkran holiday, either visiting their hometown or making a trip, to travel safe, respect the traffic rules, be considerate to other motorists, never drink and drive, in order to prevent accidents and loss of life.

The Prime Minister thanked officials working during the Thai New Year holidays for their dedication and sacrifice.

This year, the Department of Highways has set up 147 service points throughout the country’s highway network, where road users can stop to take a rest or ask for directions. Some of these service points have officials on hand to assist in cases of accidents or engine malfunctions.

Drivers could be asked to stop at one of some 3,000 police checkpoints across the country for alcohol level checks. 312 of these police checkpoints are located in strategic areas of Bangkok and other provinces to help ensure road safety.

With the new wave of COVID-19 cases, members of the public are urged to follow all preventative measures, from social distancing, to mask wearing, hand washing, and temperature screening, and to use the government’s Thai Chana travel history logging app, and Mor Chana location-based contact tracing app.

