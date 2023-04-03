Policy that enabled longer stays for tourists to Thailand has now ended – here’s what you need to know

A government policy designed to spur tourism by granting eligible tourists an extended stay in Thailand has now ended.
From October 1, citizens from 64 countries had been given a visa exemption (that’s the stamp you get in your passport when you enter the country via Suvarnabhumi) that enabled them to stay in the country for 45 days, an increase from the usual 30 days.
At the same time, foreigners arriving as part of the Visa on Arrival program were granted a 30 day stay in Thailand, an increase from the usual 15 days.
However, both of these incentives ended on March 31, 2023.
It means that from April 1, tourists who are eligible for visa exemption (see list below) can stay in Thailand for an initial period of 30 days. If they wish to stay longer they can apply for a further 30 day extension at an immigration office in Thailand for a cost 1,900 THB.
It also means that those eligible for Visa on Arrival can now only stay in Thailand for a period of 15 days.
While the Tourism Authority of Thailand had indicated that it would ask the government to extend the policy until the end of the year, it is not known if the policy will be introduced again in the future.
Many of those who benefited from the policy were Russian tourists, who accounted for most arrivals to Thailand since November 2022.
The news comes after the government announced last week that Thailand had beaten the target for tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year.
According to government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, 6.15 million people visited Thailand from January to March 27.
Previously, the government had set a target of 6 million arrivals for the first three months of the year.
Meanwhile, at least 30 million foreign tourists are expected to visit Thailand in 2023, according to Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand.
Countries eligible for visa exemption to Thailand
|1. Andorra
|23. Ireland
|45. Peru (30 and 90 days)
|2. Argentina (90 days)
|24. Israel
|46. Philippines
|3. Australia
|25. Italy
|47. Poland
|4. Austria
|26. Japan
|48. Portugal
|5. Bahrain
|27. Korea (30 and 90 days)
|49. Qatar
|6. Belgium
|28. Kuwait
|50. Russia
|7. Brazil (30 and 90 days)
|29. Laos
|51. San Marino
|8. Brunei
|30. Latvia
|52. Singapore
|9. Cambodia (14 days only)
|31. Liechtenstein
|53. Slovak Republic
|10. Canada
|32. Lithuania
|54. Slovenia
|11. Chile (90 days)
|33. Luxembourg
|55. South Africa
|12. Czech Republic
|34. Macau
|56. Spain
|13. Denmark
|35. Malaysia
|57. Sweden
|14. Estonia
|36. Maldives
|58. Switzerland
|15. Finland
|37. Mauritius
|59. Turkey
|16. France
|38. Myanmar (14 days only)
|60. Ukraine
|17. Germany
|39. Monaco
|61. United Arab Emirates
|18. Greece
|40. Mongolia
|62. United Kingdom
|19. Hong Kong
|41. Netherlands
|63. United States
|20. Hungary
|42. New Zealand
|64. Vietnam
|21. Iceland
|43. Norway
|22. Indonesia
|44. Oman
Countries eligible for Visa on Arrival to Thailand
