Popular Thai dishes included in CNN Travel’s list of ‘50 of the best street foods in Asia’

Crab omelette, Khao Soi, and Sai Krok Isan are applauded for their taste and creativity.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that three distinctive and delicious Thai dishes have been included in CNN Travel’s list of 50 of the best street foods in Asia.

They are crab omelette, Khao Soi curry noodle soup, and Sai Krok Isan (Northeastern-style pork sausage), and they take their place among other wonderful and diverse street food dishes and beverages from around Asia on the CNN Travel list that celebrates the region’s “bottomless culinary talent and passion for food”.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “It’s always pleasing and extremely rewarding to see Thai dishes honoured with such distinction, and it reinforces the position of Thai cuisine in all its forms as one of the world’s best loved and best-known cuisines.”

This is what CNN Travel had to say about these superbly delightful Thai dishes:

Crab Omelette

“After you’ve had a khai chiao pu (a Thai crab omelette), it’s hard to understand why all egg dishes don’t taste this good. Crab and eggs are a match made in heaven – and the crispy edges, fluffy texture and a drizzle of sweet chilli sauce takes this wok-cooked dish to the next level.”

Khao Soi

“A staple in Northern Thailand, khao soi – curry noodle soup topped with deep-fried egg noodles – hits the spot. Vendors ladle gorgeously golden bowls of hearty, creamy, chilli-laced coconut broth over a bed of egg noodles with chicken legs or beef. On the side, you will often find mustard greens, freshly chopped shallots, lime wedges, and chilli paste.”

Sai Krok Isan

“Sai krok Isan – short and plump pork sausage – is one of the most commonly devoured street foods in Northeastern Thailand. Sour and garlicky, it’s usually made from pork, sticky rice, and garlic then hung up to ferment and dry. Herbs and spices vary from vendor to vendor, while condiments like ginger, chillies and cabbage typically round out the perfect bite.”

Thailand’s world-famous street food is consistently recognised as being among the best to be found anywhere on the planet, and has featured in The MICHELIN Guide in Thailand which has been in publication since 2017 and is today in its 5th edition – The MICHELIN Guide Bangkok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket, & Phang-Nga 2022.

