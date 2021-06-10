Post-Inoculation Deaths So Far Are Not Related to COVID-19 Vaccine

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has explained that 12 of the 28 deaths, following the administration of their COVID-19 vaccination, were not directly related to the inoculation, while 16 others are still under investigation.

DDC Emergency Disease and Health Hazards Control Division Director Dr. Chawetsan Namwat said 6,756,493 doses (4,982,313 Sinovac and 1,774,180 AstraZeneca) have been allocated to vaccination venues nationwide since April 28 and experts have found that COVID-19 vaccines had nothing to do with 12 of the deaths. They were defined as coincidental events.

He said determining the exact cause of death in each case was a time-consuming process and took into account the patients’ medical histories, autopsy reports and results of laboratory tests.

Dr. Chawetsan said the deaths were from severe undesirable conditions and were not a result of receiving the vaccine, adding that people can rest assured that the vaccines are safe.

