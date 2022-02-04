Princess to attend opening of 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is in Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, which is being held at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest Stadium, to greet the heads of state.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games will take place on February 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. Thailand time, and will be broadcast live on Channel T Sports 7 and AIS Play.

Nicola Zanon and Karen Chanleung will carry the Thai flag during the opening ceremony.

Thailand will send four athletes to compete in cross country skiing and alpine events.

Coverage of the events is set to be broadcast on T Sports 7 and the AIS Play application daily from 11am to midnight between Feb 5-19.

The closing ceremony will be shown on Feb 20 from 7pm.

comments