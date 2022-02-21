Private taxi application operators required to apply for official verification

The Ministry of Transport has issued regulations requiring operators providing private taxi services via applications to be certified in order to ensure safe service for the public.

Director-General of the Department of Land Transport Chirut Wisanchit stated that his department has opened registration for private transportation services to apply for official certification to operate their businesses. The move is in accordance with the Ministry of Transport’s ministerial regulations for hired cars via electronic systems.

According to the director-general, three operators, Grab, Hello Phuket Service, and Bonku, have applied for verification. The department has verified Hello Phuket Service, whose primary service area is Phuket, and Bonku, which operates in Bangkok and its surrounding areas. Meanwhile, authorities are negotiating with Grab to improve its system so that it meets legal verification standards.

The two verified companies will have thirty days to have insurance for the driver and passenger and register all their vehicles by July 2022. Drivers must have a driver’s license and must be checked for criminal records by the Royal Thai Police.

The director-general reiterated that any additional operators currently in service but have not yet received legal certification must do so by March 31, 2022.

