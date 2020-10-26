Provincial elections set for Dec 20

The Election Commission (EC) has formally set the elections of chairmen and members of provincial administration organisations (PAO) in 76 provinces outside Bangkok on December 20.

EC secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma sent a letter on Monday to directors of the provincial election committees of each 76provinces to confirm with the local municipalities.

According to the EC schedule, the application of candidates will be from November 2-6 and the list of final candidates will be announced on November 13.

The lists of qualified candidates who will run in the election in each province will then be announced on November 24, 2020.

Source: Bangkok Post

