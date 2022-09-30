Putting objects in the road to stop people parking is illegal, govt warns

Ever get frustrated at never being able to find parking space when you are out in town?

It can really be a problem during the weekend when there is extra traffic on the roads.

Or worse, finding what looks like a suitable parking space only to discover that someone placed some kind of obstacle in order to prevent you and others from parking.

You will likely have seen it before. In fact, it can be an all too common site in towns and cities across Thailand – people putting objects in the road to save a parking space outside of their property.

They normally put plastic chairs, tyres or old plant pots, but really nothing is off limits.

But now, the Department of Public Relations (PRD) has warned that the practice of blocking parking spaces is against the law.

And it could result in a fine of 10,000 baht.

Furthermore, the Department of Public Relations urged members of the public to report rule breakers to the police or their local municipality.

According to a post on the Department of Public Relations official Facebook page, informants who are able to provide evidence such as videos or photographs could be eligible to receive a 50 percent cut of the 10,000 baht fine.

