Rainy season set to arrive in Thailand

The scorching temperatures of the hot season are about to come to an end after the weathermen officially declared the rainy season will start this weekend.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rainy season will begin on May 15 and will last until mid-October for most of country. However, for those in southern part of the country, along the Gulf of Thailand, the rainy season is expected to last until January.

The Met Department said that it expects higher than average rainfall in the first half of the season and while this will subside in the second half the season, heavy rain and flash floods are still expected.

Earlier this month, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said plans had already been put in place to ensure that the country’s reservoirs can collect sufficient amounts water in preparation for the next dry season.

