Raising the standard of Thai Aquatic Products

Director of the Fish Marketing Organisation, Mr Montien Innoi, revealed that the FMO plans to improve the options of Thai aquatic producers by meeting international standards in terms of quality and price putting them on a par with developed countries. This will increase the potential market for fishermen and aquaculture farmers and meet the needs of consumers throughout ASEAN and beyond. In the first phase, the target is to expand the border markets at Dan Singkhon, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Phu Nam Ron, Kanchanaburi province and Mae Sot, Tak province.

These three checkpoints bordering Myanmar, are where a large number of aquatic products are imported from Myeik and Dawei, and are considered to offer great potential. The FMO will push these three checkpoints into a market for buying/ selling, exchanging and distributing aquatic animal products to stimulate the border economy and help farmers in the surrounding area to earn more income, according to the policy of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Mr Montien said that they have already started writing plans and projects for Dan Singkhon and are in discussions with Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to commence very soon, as for Phu Nam Ron and Mae Sot, they are still in the process of studying the areas. The FMO sees the potential of the natural resources of Myanmar, (especially marine resources), and the purchasing power of Myanmar people that will only increase as the level of economy and social development increased in recent years.

