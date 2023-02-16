Recovery on Tourism Boosts “Pool Villa” Urging J.D. Pools to Encourage Entrepreneurs

In the Year of the Golden Rabbit, our tourism is expected to make a great recovery as a considerable number of tourists from around the world have been revisiting Thailand since 2022. Over 100,000 Russians have made reservations at pool villas across Phuket, a business that is still scarce in the area. J.D.Pools shows their stance to help support Thai entrepreneurs on the luxury staycation.

Thanusak Puengdej, CEO and managing director of J.D. Pools Co., Ltd., Thailand’s leading luxury pool builder and distributor J.D. Pools stated that with China reopening its borders and lift travel restrictions since 8 January 2023, it will greatly benefit world economy, ASEAN and especially Thailand as we are long known as a dream destination for Chinese tourists as well as the ideal place for property investment. Although a number of Chinese tourists in the first phase is not that tremendous, it is likely to quickly accelerate, generating tons of revenue to Thailand.

Regarding Thai tourism outlook, most visitors were found to be more from other regions than China. For example, over 100 nationalities of travelers were documented at Phuket from 1 November 2022 – 14 January 2023 totaling to 1.41 million people, of which 23,000 were Thai, 213,000 were Russian, 74,000 were Indian, 40,000 were Australian and the UK each.

“From November to December, over 100,000 Russians headed to Phuket which literally set a record. Whether it was to escape from violent weather or war with Ukraine, houses were all rent and hotels fully booked in no time. Note that most Russians have planned to stay for 3 months to as long as 1 year.”

Thanusak added what travelers usually demand but short in the market is ‘pool villa’ or a house that comes with a private pool, perfect for family or a group of friends. With the situation in mind, J.D. Pools would love to help push tourism and hotel businesses specialising in pool villa by introducing our advanced pool building technology that helps reduce time and cost while guaranteeing on consistent quality to match varying needs of foreign tourists.

J.D. Pools prides ourselves in a wide range of pool innovation from Composite Pool or fibreglass pool with Australian patented technology that ensures the speed and convenience of building and long warrantee period to accommodate small to medium pool villas, to iPanel Liner Pool, a custom shaped pool that boasts intelligent panel finished with concrete strength and a leak-free PVC liner. The iPanel Liner pool is also equipped with mosaic-marble surface, pipeless filtration and built-in pump room for a unique and seamless pool experience.

“Now that pool villa market is projected to further expand, J.D. Pools is more than happy to cater the finest pool innovation, incorporating over 25 years of experience and know-hows to help tailor to each and every entrepreneur’s need for achieving business goal.”

