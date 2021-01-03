“Red zone” provinces may see tightened measures

The 28 “red zone” provinces in Thailand, which are deemed high-risk for the spread of Covid-19, may see a potential tightening of measures after the country has experienced a spike in cases.

The clamping down on these provinces also falls in line with the temporary closures of 25 types of businesses in Bangkok, in a further effort to curb the virus’ spread.

The measures are set to be proposed to PM Prayut tomorrow, and, if approved, will go into effect immediately with a proposed end date of February 1.

Bangkok is one of the 28 provinces declared as a “red zone” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Other provinces include Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani.

Such business closures are centered around entertainment venues such as bars, pubs, water, and amusement parks, playgrounds, floating markets, and flea markets.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority has also closed schools under its oversight for 2 weeks and is implementing 14 checkpoints on inbound roads to screen people who are returning from holidays.

According to Dr. Taweesilp, the spokesman for the CCSA… “if the tightening of measures is approved, it will be rolled out on a 2 tier system, whereas if the 1st tier fails, then the 2nd tier will come into effect”.

The 1st tier also includes travel restrictions for people coming from red zones, urgent active case finding, and disease investigation.

In the 2nd tier, restrictions on operating hours will be expanded to more types of businesses with some even being closed. Gatherings of people will be prohibited as well as a curfew being imposed.

Source: Bangkok Post

comments