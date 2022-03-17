Richard Barrow receives British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to British nationals overseas

Popular blogger Richard Barrow has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to British nationals overseas.

Richard was presented with the medal by British Ambassador Mark Gooding.

Posting on Twitter, Richard said:” I was honoured today to receive the British Empire Medal (BEM) from the British Ambassador @markgooding. HM Queen Elizabeth II had awarded this to me “for services to British nationals overseas”.

I wore my late father’s suit jacket to the ceremony so he could be with me in spirit. One of my proudest moments was when he was awarded an MBE by the Queen for his volunteer work. His lifelong dedication to helping others inspired everyone in my family to do the same. pic.twitter.com/Iy2XNUKAli — Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) March 16, 2022

Richard has a large following on social media, particularly on Twitter where he operates the Richard Barrow in Thailand and the Thai News Report accounts, as well as multiple others.

He is known for sharing important information relevant to expats and tourists wishing to visit Thailand, as well as blogging about many aspects of life in Thailand.

Pre-COVID-19 he was perhaps best known for his travel excursions across Thailand, often helping to showcase lesser known destinations throughout the country.

Richard has also been at the forefront of trying to tackle some important issues that affect foreigners in Thailand such as dual pricing.

Richard shares information on his social media accounts on a voluntary basis around his day job working at a school in Samut Prakan.

Well done Richard and well deserved!

comments