Royal Gazette Announces Thailand’s New Regulations for Online Ride-hailing Services

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Transport Ministry has reported that a ministerial regulation, covering online ride-hailing services, has been announced in the Royal Gazette, making the rules enforceable.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said, according to the regulations, personal motor vehicles can be registered for online ride-hailing services. The Department of Land Transport (DLT) will now seek opinions from the various parties involved and, in 30 days, will announce criteria to support service providers and applications that will be used for the service.

He said the regulation will help people make the most of their resources, in line with the principle of the sharing economy. People will be allowed to use their personal vehicles to provide ride-hailing services, as an alternative to taxis. Each person is allowed to register only one personal vehicle, and the driver must be equipped with electronic communication systems endorsed by the DLT.

For small and medium sized cars, the starting fare is no more than 50 baht for the first two kilometres, and no more than 12 baht for each subsequent kilometre traveled. For larger vehicles, the starting fare is no more than 200 baht for the first two kilometres and no more 30 baht for each subsequent kilometre traveled.

