“Run for Hunger” charity walk-run to take place at Monsoon Valley Vineyard Mar 11

Scholars of Sustenance Thailand – SOS Thailand are organising a charity walk-run which will be held at Monsoon Valley Vineyard on March 11.

The first annual “Run for Hunger” event will support the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation’s food rescue mission in Hua Hin.

By participating in this event, you’ll be taking a step towards reducing food waste and creating food security in Thailand. And, the best part is that the entire family, including furry friends, can join in on the fun!

Held in Hua Hin, where the foundation’s third branch in Thailand, SOS Hua Hin Branch, has been in operation for over 3 years and has already rescued over 500,000 meals in the district.

You’ll also get to experience the beautiful Monsoon Valley Vineyard, the largest vineyard in Southeast Asia, as you run or walk 5 kilometers surrounded by high mountains and lush greenery.

By joining the Run for Hunger, you’ll play a crucial role in supporting the food rescue mission of the SOS Hua Hin Branch, providing surplus food to communities in Hua Hin and remote areas.

Event Details:

Date: SATURDAY March 11, 2023

Location: Monsoon Valley Vineyard (https://goo.gl/maps/UWgFyptf66eZMuGf8)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Itinerary:

6:00 AM – 6:30 AM: Registration

6:30 AM – 7:00 AM: Warm-up

7:00 AM – 7:15 AM: Opening Session

7:15 AM – 8:30 AM: 5 km Run/Walk

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM: Break

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM: Breakfast with Sparkling Wine

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM: Raffle Time

Ticket fee of 1,000 THB includes:

5 km run/walk

Breakfast buffet

1 glass of grape juice

1 glass of sparkling wine

*Proceeds after expenses will support the food rescue mission of the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation.

Plus, don’t miss out on exciting raffle prizes with discounts at many restaurants and hotels.

Register now at https://forms.gle/8NQKRHLwDkirSe4X6

And make a difference while having fun!

Visit the Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/3VUQoarI3

