Samui counts down to its annual ‘Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2023’ May 2-7

6 sensational nights featuring top international jazz artists in concert at the island’s 5-star resorts and beach clubs

With less than 8 weeks to go before the kick-off of its annual ‘Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2023’ from May 2 to 7, festival organizer SKÅL International Koh Samui has confirmed the line-up of events which not only showcases top jazz artists from Europe, South America, USA and Thailand, but some of the best of Samui’s 5-star resorts and cool beach clubs which will provide the beachside backdrops for the nightly performances under the stars.

SKÅL Samui and its charity partner Sisters on Samui [SOS] will again host 6 fabulous consecutive nights of world-class jazz music, continuing an annual cultural event which brings the crème-de-la-crème of international and Thai jazz artists together.

The festival relaunched last year to sell-out audiences and contributed to the SOS Samui Children’s Education Fund.

The 6 Night Line-Up

The festival kicks-off on Tuesday May 2 at W Samui with the sensational New York Grand Classics of Swing Orchestra led by festival director, Dutch tenor sax supremo Alexander Beets and featuring jazz vocalist Anna Serierse. One of the hottest jazz productions currently on the international circuit, this jazz spectacular invites audiences to experience the exciting nightlife of New York’s renowned Broadway clubs in the golden age of jazz.

Next up is a Brazilian themed evening on Wednesday May 3 featuring the South American sax sensation Lucas Santana at the chic seafront resort Hansar Samui. Lucas Santana recently thrilled audiences in Samui with a preview concert last November to announce this year’s program.

On Thursday May 4 the entertainment moves to the island’s famous Chaweng Beach and the uber-cool SEEN Beach Club [part of the Avani Resort] where Susanne Alt DJ & Sax will be joined on the beach by the Sven Rozier Quintet featuring Lizzy Ossevoort.

The multi-award-winning resort Six Senses Koh Samui is the stylish venue for the concert on Friday May 5 featuring the Baer Traa Quintet. Celebrated Dutch jazz vocalist Baer Traa and his musicians will host a superb evening of jazz which revolves around tight grooves, soulful songs and a shot of blues.

Saturday May 6 sees the festival return to the celebrated Santiburi Koh Samui for a concert headlined Sound of Siam featuring the cream of Thailand’s own vibrant jazz scene Koh Mr. Saxman, Pui Duangpon and others.

In the morning, there will be a special kids concert for charity partner Sisters on Samui [SOS] at the Samui Market Place in Chaweng featuring Susanne Alt and Lucas Santana.

Sunday May 7 all the festival musicians led by tenor sax supremo Alexander Beets with special guest, jazz vocalist Zosja El Rhazi will gather for a sensational afternoon of world-class jazz in the Grande Finale at the spectacular Centara Reserve Koh Samui as part of their Weekend Sunday Brunch at the beachside. Expect a sensational atmosphere and an afternoon of memorable musical entertainment overlooking Samui’s stunning Chaweng Beach.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at THB 1,000 for ticket entry only + a welcome cocktail and THB 2,500 including welcome cocktail and dinner.

For more details about the different venues for the concerts, and for advance bookings, and hotel packages, visit: www.samuisummerjazz.com

