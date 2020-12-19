Samut Sakhon under lockdown until next year following 548 new cases found

Samut Sakhon has now been put under lockdown with a curfew from 10:00pm – 5:00am until Jan 3 following a surge of 548 Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

People’s movements in and out of the province are strictly prohibited.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, (DDC) said the 12 local infections initially reported earlier today had surged to 548 following the testing of 1,192 people in the province. Most of them were migrant workers from Myanmar.

Dr Opas urged people in Samut Sakhon to also refrain from going to other provinces espcially during the festive season.

Anyone who had visited Talad Klang Kung seafood market in Mahachai district since Dec 1 is also being advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

“If they develop a fever, cough, sore throat or lose their sense of smell and taste, they should seek medical help immediately,” he said.

Other locations in the province that will be temporarily closed includes all kinds of entertainment venues, sport centres, boxing stadiums, schools and other educational institutions, tutorial schools, shopping malls, cinemas and spas.

Restaurants and other food venues will be allowed to sell takeaway only, while convenience stores will be closed between 10pm and 5am, the order said.

The provincial governor said the latest increase in infections was beyond his expectations.

Samut Sakhon is an agricultural-fisheries based province and has a recorded population of 584,703 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin of the CCSA said:“If the number of cases won’t come down [on Sunday] or the day after and become a cluster with unfound origins, we will choose measures from light to strong to handle it.”

Source: Bangkok Post

comments