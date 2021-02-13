Second sign of delay – vaccines rollout pushed back until April

By
Hua Hin Today
-
0
2

Thailand’s Health Ministry says it is expecting to vaccinate over 960,000 people across 10 high-risk provinces by April.

According to Bangkok Post, government spokesman of the vaccine task force Sopon Mekthon says the first rollout will target those over the age of 60, those with underlying conditions, as well as frontline healthcare and disease control workers.

He says initial vaccine supplies are limited, but the ministry is hoping for more acquisitions of the vaccines in the second phase by mid-year to rollout across the country in order to start building herd immunity.

The second phase will target regular healthcare staff, employees in the tourism, industrial sectors and then the general public.

The latest announcement from the Health Ministry comes amid growing criticism of how long is it going to take before the first vaccine programme will take place.

Previously, the first dose of vaccines was expected to be administered tomorrow, 14 February but was pushed back until beginning of March.

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

 

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleLocal tourist plunged to his death from a viewpoint in Nong Khai
Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR