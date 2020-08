There has been a mild speculation that the remaining 2-day substitute for Songkran holiday would likely be in the first week of September.

Minister of Culture Itthipol Khunpleum said today that he would propose to the Cabinet the remaining two days of Songkran festival which will give everyone a long weekend holiday from September 4 – 7, upon the Cabinet’s approval.

Nevertheless, water splashing and huge gathering activities won’t be allowed throughout the country.

Source: thepinoylegacy.com

